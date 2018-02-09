Warriors' Draymond Green: Double-double in Thursday's win
Green scored 12 points (4-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in 32 minutes during Thursday's 121-103 win over the Mavericks.
Wearing clear braces to protect a tooth knocked loose Tuesday, Green's dental issues may have been a factor in his poor shooting but he was still otherwise able to put together his usual strong fantasy performance. The 27-year-old has been especially effective on the defensive end lately, recording at least one block in 11 straight games and multiple blocks in three straight.
