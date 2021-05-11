Green registered 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 119-116 win over the Jazz.

The 31-year-old has recorded two straight double-doubles, a span in which he's averaging 13.5 points, 11.5 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 2.0 steals while shooting 55.6 percent from the field. Green is only averaging 6.9 points a game this season, but he's making up for it by producing a career-high 8.8 assists through 61 games. The ninth-year forward will look to help make it four wins in a row for the Warriors Tuesday at home against the Suns.