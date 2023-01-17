Green finished with 17 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists and three steals across 35 minutes during Monday's 127-118 victory over Washington.

It's only his sixth double-double of the season, but it's been Green's offense that's held him back in that category. The 32-year-old forward's pulled down double-digit boards or dished double-digit assists, or both, seven times in 11 games since Christmas, averaging 7.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 threes over that stretch.