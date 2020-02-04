Warriors' Draymond Green: Double-double in win

Green scored 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt) while adding 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block in 33 minutes during Monday's 125-117 win over the Wizards.

It was a typically well-rounded line from Green, who recorded his first double-double involving boards since Dec. 31. Despite all the Warriors' injuries this season, the 29-year-old hasn't seen his offensive role increase, but Green remains a solid fantasy asset due to his multi-category contributions.