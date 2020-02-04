Warriors' Draymond Green: Double-double in win
Green scored 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt) while adding 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block in 33 minutes during Monday's 125-117 win over the Wizards.
It was a typically well-rounded line from Green, who recorded his first double-double involving boards since Dec. 31. Despite all the Warriors' injuries this season, the 29-year-old hasn't seen his offensive role increase, but Green remains a solid fantasy asset due to his multi-category contributions.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...