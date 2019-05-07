Warriors' Draymond Green: Double-doubles despite Game 4 loss

Green totaled 15 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block in 41 minutes during Monday's 112-108 loss to the Rockets.

Green continues to have himself a very strong playoff showing, putting up another double-double in the Game 4 loss Monday. His scoring has seen a notable increase, coming at just the right time as Steph Curry's struggles continue, especially from beyond the arc. He will be looking to help guide the Warriors to a much-needed victory in Game 5, a matchup that could be pivotal in the outcome of the series.