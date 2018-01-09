Warriors' Draymond Green: Double-doubles in Durant's absence
Green (knee) totaled 23 points (8-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 35 minutes in Monday's 124-114 win over the Nuggets.
It was another stat-sheet-stuffing effort for Green in the absence of Kevin Durant (calf), as he's now averaged 16.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals in the three games the latter has missed. Gree has also scored in double digits in three of his four games of the new calendar year overall, and he's encouragingly taken double-digit shot attempts in seven of his last nine contests dating back to Dec. 23. While his primary contributions will continue to come from non-scoring categories when the Warriors' Big Three is at full health, he remains an outstanding asset to own in all fantasy formats.
