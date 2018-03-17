Warriors' Draymond Green: Double-doubles in Friday's loss
Green (shoulder) produced 14 points (5-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and two blocks across 34 minutes in Friday's 98-93 loss to the Kings.
Green's presence was particularly valued on a night when Stephen Curry (ankle), Klay Thompson (thumb) and Kevin Durant (ribs) were all out of action, and he responded with one of his typically robust stat lines. The 28-year-old his fourth double-digit scoring effort in the last five games, a span during which he's posted at least a double-double in three contests. Green racked up multiple steals for the fourth consecutive game as well, and with the aforementioned trio all set to miss multiple contests, he should be in for an extended stretch of elevated usage similar to that of Friday's.
