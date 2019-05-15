Warriors' Draymond Green: Double-doubles in Game 1 victory
Green amassed 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, three blocks, and two steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 116-94 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Green was everywhere Tuesday, putting up numbers across the board in the 22 point victory. The game was much closer for the majority before the Warriors were able to pull away late. Green continues to switch between the center and the forward positions with great success. As long as both Kevin Durant (calf) and DeMarcus Cousins (quad) are out, Green is going to be more active, especially on the offensive end.
