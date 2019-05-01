Warriors' Draymond Green: Double-doubles in Game 2 victory

Green compiled 15 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 115-109 victory over the Rockets.

Green had another impressive performance Tuesday, continuing his return to form as seen across the playoffs thus far. As expected, Green has been able to increase his contributions all over the floor, in particular, the scoring department. Whether you love him or hate him, Green certainly brings the intensity every night and will have to maintain these kinds of numbers if the Warriors are to go all the way once again.

