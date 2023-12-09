Green ended with 12 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, 13 assists and one block across 35 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 138-136 overtime loss to Oklahoma City.

Green handed out a season-high 13 assists, recording his second double-double of the season. While his offensive contributions have been serviceable of late, he has now recorded a total of one steal in his past nine games. He is doing enough to be rostered in all formats but managers would love to see some more from him on the defensive end of the floor.