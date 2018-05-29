Warriors' Draymond Green: Double-doubles in Monday's win

Green finished with 10 points (5-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt), 13 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 44 minutes during Monday's 101-92 victory over the Rockets.

Green and the Warriors advanced to yet another NBA Finals against a familiar foe in the Cleveland Cavaliers. Green continues to fill his role to perfection, scoring the ball when required and providing effort plays on both ends of the floor. He has been rebounding the ball particularly well with both teams going small-ball and this should continue into the Finals.