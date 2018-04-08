Warriors' Draymond Green: Double-doubles in Saturday's loss

Green totaled 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Saturday's 126-120 loss to the Pelicans.

Despite a rough night from distance, Green churned out one of his typically full stat lines, coming within one assist of what would have been his fourth triple-double of the season. The 28-year-old does have a pair of double-doubles over his first four games of April, and his 12 attempts Saturday represented his highest total in that category since March 17. Given his strong work across the stat sheet, Green retains plenty of DFS appeal over the final two games of the campaign if he plays a normal allotment of minutes.