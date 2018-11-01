Warriors' Draymond Green: Double-doubles in victory Wednesday

Green finished with 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds, eight assists, and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 131-121 victory over the Pelicans.

Green was magnificent Wednesday, keeping Anthony Davis quiet on one end while racking up the numbers for himself. Green's efforts on the offensive end have been sub-par, even for him, and have somewhat taken the shine off his across the board production. The Warriors are arguably the most predictable team in fantasy and those who rostered Green know exactly what they are getting from night-to-night, so offensive production like this is always a nice bonus.