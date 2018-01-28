Warriors' Draymond Green: Double-doubles in win over Boston

Green collected 15 points (4-11 FG, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in a 109-105 win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

This is par for the course for Green, as he's been stuffing the stat sheet all season long. What's incredible about Green is how good he is without scoring, as his season-high this year is just 23 points. He is turning up the scoring this month though, as he's averaging 14.7 points per game in January, after barely averaging 10 points a game in the first three months. Green is averaging 7.8 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game for the season, as he's on his way to yet another all-star game.