Warriors' Draymond Green: Double-doubles Sunday
Green produced 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 12 assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 117-107 victory over Phoenix.
Green was questionable coming into the game Sunday but took his place in the starting lineup as per normal. The 12 assists were his high mark for the calendar year and he chipped in with 13 points and a combined three defensive stats. He has basically been questionable for the entire season with various ailments and hopefully, he can string a few games together down the stretch for those owners heading into the final weeks of their season.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Will play Sunday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Probable Sunday vs. Suns•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Fills out stat sheet in Saturday's win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Plays 28 minutes in return•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Will play Thursday vs. Bucks•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Probable for Thursday•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...