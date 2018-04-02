Warriors' Draymond Green: Double-doubles Sunday

Green produced 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 12 assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 117-107 victory over Phoenix.

Green was questionable coming into the game Sunday but took his place in the starting lineup as per normal. The 12 assists were his high mark for the calendar year and he chipped in with 13 points and a combined three defensive stats. He has basically been questionable for the entire season with various ailments and hopefully, he can string a few games together down the stretch for those owners heading into the final weeks of their season.