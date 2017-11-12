Warriors' Draymond Green: Double-doubles with five blocks

Green recorded 10 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, five blocks and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 135-114 victory over Philadelphia.

Green recorded his third double-double of the season on Saturday, while adding a season-high five blocks. He has been solid to start the season, without being spectacular. His defensive numbers are sitting lower than they were last season, and as this is where a lot of his value comes from, this is something to keep an eye on. On a more positive note, his efficiency from the field has increased, giving him some more appeal for teams not punting field-goal percentage.