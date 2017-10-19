Warriors' Draymond Green: Doubtful for Friday
Green (knee) is listed as doubtful for Friday's matchup with the Pelicans, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
After suffering a knee strain during the regular-season opener, Green had an MRI performed on Wednesday, which came back negative. He's avoided anything serious, but the Warriors are heading into a back-to-back set to start the weekend and coach Steve Kerr wants to avoid having Green take on too big of a workload too soon after his injury. That being said, Green did travel with the team, so there's still at least some hope that he could be back for Saturday's tilt with the Grizzlies. Look for final confirmation that Green is sitting out following Friday's morning shootaround.
