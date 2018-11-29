Warriors' Draymond Green: Doubtful for Monday
Green (toe), who is out Thursday against the Raptors, is doubtful for Monday's game against the Hawks, Drew Shiller of NBCSports.com reports.
According to coach Steve Kerr, "I think the earliest [that Green will return] would be later on in this trip. He's not playing in the first couple games of the trip. He needs to get on the floor. I think he'll start doing that on Friday, where he can start to ramp up the court work." Based on that, it would be surprising if Green took the court Monday, and a return date of Wednesday against the Cavaliers seems more realistic.
