Warriors' Draymond Green: Doubtful for Monday
Green is considered doubtful for Monday's game against the Suns due to a sprained left index finger.
Green is coming off a strong performance against the Spurs on Saturday, posting 17 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds in 35 minutes, so it's unclear exactly when he suffered the injury, but it looks like it'll hold him out for at least one contest. With Green expected to be out of the lineup, both Kevon Looney and Omri Casspi should be in line for extended minutes in the frontcourt, with Green's next opportunity to return being Wednesday in Portland.
