Green tweaked his ankle in the Warriors' latest scrimmage and is doubtful for Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Nets, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Coach Steve Kerr noted that the injury is not expected to be long-term but that Green could miss a couple games.

Green's progress was trending positively and it seemed like he might be able to play in the opener, but he injured his ankle in the ramp-up process. Assuming he's out Tuesday, Eric Paschall should see extra run.