Warriors' Draymond Green: Doubtful Thursday vs. Dallas

Green (shoulder) is doubtful for Thursday's contest against the Mavericks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Green has been absent two of the past three games while nursing shoulder soreness and was in too much discomfort to go through practice Wednesday. Though it's unlikely he'll take the floor Thursday, an official ruling will probably come after the team's morning shootaround that day. During the most recent game Green missed, Jordan Bell drew the start and played 26 minutes, Omri Casspi saw 25 minutes and David West got 18 minutes. Andre Iguodala played 32 minutes off the pine as well.