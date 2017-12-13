Warriors' Draymond Green: Doubtful Thursday vs. Dallas
Green (shoulder) is doubtful for Thursday's contest against the Mavericks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Green has been absent two of the past three games while nursing shoulder soreness and was in too much discomfort to go through practice Wednesday. Though it's unlikely he'll take the floor Thursday, an official ruling will probably come after the team's morning shootaround that day. During the most recent game Green missed, Jordan Bell drew the start and played 26 minutes, Omri Casspi saw 25 minutes and David West got 18 minutes. Andre Iguodala played 32 minutes off the pine as well.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...