Green is doubtful to play Saturday against the Suns due to bilateral low back soreness.

It's not surprising to see the Warriors take a cautious approach with Green on the second leg of a back-to-back set, and they'll make a final call on his availability closer to Saturday's 10 p.m. ET tipoff. If Green doesn't suit up against Phoenix, then Georges Niang could be in line for a bigger role in a depleted frontcourt that will also be without Al Horford (back injury management) while having Charles Bassey (knee) questionable.