Green is considered doubtful to return to Friday's Game 6 against the Lakers due to right calf tightness, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
With the Lakers having a significant lead, it is not surprising that the Warriors are going in this direction with Green. The big man's night will likely come to an end with nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3PT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block across 24 minutes.
