Warriors' Draymond Green: Doubtful Wednesday vs. Memphis
Green (shoulder) is doubtful for Wednesday's contest against the Grizzlies, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Green has missed the past three games while continuing to nurse a sore right (shooting) shoulder. Assuming he's sidelined and Andre Iguodala (illness), who is questionable, is ruled out, we could see a lot of Jordan Bell, David West and Omri Casspi Wednesday. On a more encouraging note, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that Green was getting shots up at Wednesday's shootaround for the first time in nearly two weeks, so a return to action could come as soon as Friday against the Lakers or Saturday against Denver.
