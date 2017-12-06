Warriors' Draymond Green: Doubtful Wednesday with sore shoulder

Green is doubtful for Wednesday's matchup against the Hornets due to a sore right shoulder, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

This is the first news of Green dealing with a shoulder injury, so it seems possible he injured in during Monday's game against the Pelicans. That said, he still managed to finish with 19 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and a combined six steals and blocks. Regardless, his likely absence will impact the team more than usual, as Stephen Curry (ankle) is already sidelined and reserve ballhandler Patrick McCaw (nose) is also out. If Green ultimately ends up missing the game, David West, Jordan Bell and Omri Casspi are strong candidates to see extended run.