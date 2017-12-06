Warriors' Draymond Green: Doubtful Wednesday with sore shoulder
Green is doubtful for Wednesday's matchup against the Hornets due to a sore right shoulder, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
This is the first news of Green dealing with a shoulder injury, so it seems possible he injured in during Monday's game against the Pelicans. That said, he still managed to finish with 19 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and a combined six steals and blocks. Regardless, his likely absence will impact the team more than usual, as Stephen Curry (ankle) is already sidelined and reserve ballhandler Patrick McCaw (nose) is also out. If Green ultimately ends up missing the game, David West, Jordan Bell and Omri Casspi are strong candidates to see extended run.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Fills box score in victory•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Scores 4 points in 32 minutes•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Will play Monday vs. Kings•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable to play Monday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Will be rested Friday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Fills out stat sheet in modest fashion•
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...