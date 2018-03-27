Warriors' Draymond Green: Downgraded to doubtful
Green (illness) has been downgraded to doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Green has gone from questionable to probable and now down to doubtful as he battles a throat infection. It looks like the illness is going to leave Green sidelined for the second straight game, and in his likely absence, Kevin Looney is expected to start at power forward again with both David West and Jordan Bell filling in off the bench.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Upgraded to probable Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Out with illness Sunday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Probable for Sunday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Will return Sunday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Ruled out Friday•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...