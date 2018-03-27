Warriors' Draymond Green: Downgraded to doubtful

Green (illness) has been downgraded to doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Green has gone from questionable to probable and now down to doubtful as he battles a throat infection. It looks like the illness is going to leave Green sidelined for the second straight game, and in his likely absence, Kevin Looney is expected to start at power forward again with both David West and Jordan Bell filling in off the bench.