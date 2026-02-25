This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Warriors' Draymond Green: Downgraded to out
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Green (back) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Green will take a seat for the tail end of a back-to-back set Wednesday night. The veteran forward's absence likely means Al Horford, Quinten Post and Gui Santos will see more playing time. Green should be back in action Saturday against the Lakers.