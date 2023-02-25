Green (knee) has been downgraded to out Friday against the Rockets.
Coach Steve Kerr previously upgraded Green from questionable to probable, so this will catch some fantasy managers off guard. With Green giving his knee some extra rest, we could see more of Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney, JaMychal Green and Patrick Baldwin.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Likely to suit up against Houston•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable Friday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Bounces back with 15 points•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Plays season-low 24 minutes•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Records sixth double-double•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Piles up defensive stats in win•