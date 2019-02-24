Warriors' Draymond Green: Downplays ankle injury
Green (ankle) indicated he doesn't expect to miss any games from the left ankle sprain suffered against the Rockets on Saturday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Green apparently rolled his ankle early in the game but it wasn't until the second half when he stepped on the foot of teammate DeMarcus Cousins that he was forced to exit. Green didn't appear overly concerned post-game and coach Steve Kerr said he didn't think the injury was serious, according to Slater. Still, with the short turnaround Monday at Charlotte it could be worth keeping an eye on his status.
