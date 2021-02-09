Green finished Monday's 105-100 loss to the Spurs with seven points (3-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 assists, 10 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes.

Green continues to labor through his worst offensive season since his rookie year in 2012-13, as he's averaging a meager 5.0 points on 33.3/19.5/70.4 percent shooting splits from the field, three-point land and free-throw line, respectively. Despite actively harming fantasy managers in those areas, Green warrants a roster spot in just about every rotisserie format due to the plentiful numbers he's posting elsewhere in the box score. He's thrived while playing more frequently as a small-ball center while James Wiseman (wrist) and Kevon Looney (ankle) have missed most of the past four games, averaging 11.8 assists, 8.3 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.0 blocks during that time.