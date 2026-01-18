Warriors' Draymond Green: Drops 20 in Saturday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green registered 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds and six assists across 27 minutes during Saturday's 136-116 victory over the Hornets.
It was Green's best scoring effort since Dec. 28, when he hit for 21 against the Raptors. The veteran big has drained multiple three-pointers in four of the last seven games, averaging 10.3 points, 5.7 assists, 5.4 boards, 1.9 threes and 0.9 steals in 27.6 minutes.
