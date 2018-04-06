Warriors' Draymond Green: Efficient game Thursday

Green added nine points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one block during Thursday's 126-106 visiting loss to the Pacers.

Green had an efficient game Thursday by going perfect from the field and free-throw line on his way to nine points. The former Michigan State star is one of few players in the NBA this season in which he averages at least one tally in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game. During his sixth season, Green is contributing 11.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists across 67 games played.