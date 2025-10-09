Warriors' Draymond Green: Efficient shooting in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green tallied nine points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and two assists across 16 minutes during Wednesday's 129-123 preseason win over the Trail Blazers.
Green missed only one field-goal attempt during his limited time on the floor. The veteran forward connected on two three-pointers, which was his biggest impact on the game.
