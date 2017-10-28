Warriors' Draymond Green: Ejected after scuffle Friday

Green was ejected late in the first half of Friday's 120-117 win over the Wizards after getting into a scuffle with Bradley Beal, finishing with three points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, three rebounds and three blocks in 17 minutes.

He appeared to be on pace for a big fantasy night, so while his final line was disappointing, GMs with fantasy shares in Green in season-long leagues can at least be reassured he didn't leave early due to injury. Given his history the commissioner's office may be handing down some additional discipline to the Golden State forward, but Beal seemed to be the aggressor in the incident so Green could escape a suspension this time.