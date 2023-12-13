Green was ejected from Tuesday's game against the Suns with 8:23 remaining in the third quarter after he was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for swinging his right hand at Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Green tallied two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes prior to being tossed, but the limited projection he provided before being ejected is likely the least of fantasy managers' concerns. He's now been ejected three times in the young season, and the Warriors will now await a review from the league office before a determination is made on whether he'll face a suspension for his actions Tuesday. Due to the dangerous nature of his strike towards Nurkic's face along with his history as a repeat offender for on-court infractions, Green is more likely than not looking at a ban of some length of time. He previously served a five-game suspension for putting Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a headlock in a Nov. 14 game.