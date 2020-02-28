Warriors' Draymond Green: Ejected in blowout loss
Green (pelvis) produced two points (1-1 FG), four assists, one rebound and one steal across 10 minutes Thursday before being ejected in the Warriors' 116-86 loss to the Lakers.
Returning from a two-game absence due to a pelvic contusion, Green didn't last until halftime after accruing his second technical foul of the night with 5:45 remaining in the second quarter. The two technicals bring his total to 14 for the season, leaving him two shy of triggering an automatic one-game suspension.
