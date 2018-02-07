Warriors' Draymond Green: Ejected in fourth quarter Tuesday
Green totaled five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and four blocks across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 125-105 loss to the Thunder. He was ejected with 8:13 remaining in the game after picking up a second technical foul.
Green's early hook essentially summed up a rough night for the Warriors, one that saw them drop their third game over the last four. The outspoken forward turned in a typical stat line before exiting, although he did put up his fewest number of shot attempts since a 10-minute outing against the Grizzlies back on Dec. 30. Green continues to generate his typically solid production in rebounds and assists, and factoring in Tuesday's line, he's recorded multiple blocks in four of the last six games.
