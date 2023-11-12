Green finished with eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists over 18 minutes before getting ejected from Saturday's 118-110 loss to the Cavaliers.

Green picked up a second technical foul midway through the third quarter after shoving Donovan Mitchell in transition, which led to his early exit from Saturday's loss. Green will get a quick return to action Sunday against Minnesota as the Warriors close a back-to-back set.