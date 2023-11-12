Green finished with eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists over 18 minutes before getting ejected from Saturday's 118-110 loss to the Cavaliers.
Green picked up a second technical foul midway through the third quarter after shoving Donovan Mitchell in transition, which led to his early exit from Saturday's loss. Green will get a quick return to action Sunday against Minnesota as the Warriors close a back-to-back set.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Good to go Saturday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Returns to practice•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Strong all-around effort•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Available against Detroit•