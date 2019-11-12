Warriors' Draymond Green: Ejected in return game

Green finished with four points, seven rebounds, and four assists in 22 minutes during Monday's 122-108 loss to the Jazz.

Green made his comeback after missing five straight games with a finger injury but was ejected after 22 minutes. During his time on the floor, Green struggled to find his rhythm on either end of the court. He is unlikely to put up the numbers we had been hoping for this season but remains a solid 12-team option. There is a definite risk of rest and simply not wanting to play but those with him on their roster are simply going to have to hope he remains injury-free and the Warriors can, at least, be somewhat competitive.