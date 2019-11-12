Warriors' Draymond Green: Ejected in return game
Green finished with four points, seven rebounds, and four assists in 22 minutes during Monday's 122-108 loss to the Jazz.
Green made his comeback after missing five straight games with a finger injury but was ejected after 22 minutes. During his time on the floor, Green struggled to find his rhythm on either end of the court. He is unlikely to put up the numbers we had been hoping for this season but remains a solid 12-team option. There is a definite risk of rest and simply not wanting to play but those with him on their roster are simply going to have to hope he remains injury-free and the Warriors can, at least, be somewhat competitive.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Set to play Monday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Likely to return Monday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Out for three-game road trip•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Out 'next few games'•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Won't play Saturday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Injures finger in loss•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...