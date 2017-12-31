Warriors' Draymond Green: Ejected Saturday
Green was ejected from Saturday's game against the Grizzlies after picking up two technical fouls, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Green made a dismissive, hand-waiving gesture toward the official early in the second quarter after getting called for a foul and was whistled for his second technical. This was the second time this season he's been ejected.
