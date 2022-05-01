Green was ejected from Sunday's Game 1 matchup against the Grizzlies after receiving a flagrant 2 foul, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.

With a few minutes remaining in the first half, Green appeared to smack Brandon Clarke in the face during a steal attempt and then proceeded to grab Clarke's jersey, resulting in a flagrant 2 foul following an official review. In his absence, expect Otto Porter, Jonathan Kuminga and Nemanja Bjelica to see increased roles the rest of the way.