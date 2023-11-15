Green was called for a Flagrant 2 foul and has been ejected with 10:17 remaining in the first quarter of Tuesday's game versus the Timberwolves, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Green received his Flagrant foul for wrapping his arm around Rudy Gobert's neck in an altercation that saw Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels also get ejected. Green has now been ejected from two of Golden State's last three contests. Kevon Looney, Dario Saric and Jonathan Kuminga will likely receive increased minutes in his absence.