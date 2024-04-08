Green didn't return to Sunday's game against the Jazz after exiting in the third quarter due to an apparent back injury. Prior to his departure, he totaled three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 21 minutes.

Green returned to the Warriors' bench area shortly after leaving the game, but he didn't return to the court in the final quarter of the win over Utah. It's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time, but his next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Lakers.