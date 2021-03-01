Green won't return to Sunday's game against the Lakers due to a left ankle sprain.

Green was hobbled with an ankle issue in the first half Sunday, and he was ruled out by the team at halftime. Prior to his departure, he recorded six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one block over 13 minutes. It's not yet clear whether the injury will impact his availability for Wednesday's matchup against the Trail Blazers.