Warriors' Draymond Green: Expected back Thursday

Green (pelvis) is expected to play Thursday against the Lakers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Considering the Warriors are 12-46, the team had plenty of reason to play it safe with Green and keep him on the shelf for two games, but he should be back to face the Lakers. Since the new year, Green is averaging 6.1 points, 7.0 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 27.7 minutes.