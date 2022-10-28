Head coach Steve Kerr said pregame that Green will play about 30 minutes Thursday against the Heat, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Green hasn't eclipsed the 30-minute mark yet this season, averaging 27.3 minutes per contest through the first four games. However, that is expected to change Thursday based on Kerr's comments, so Green should receive a slight boost in minutes going forward if all goes well. Through four games, the veteran forward is averaging 9.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.