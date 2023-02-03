Green is expected to play Thursday against the Nuggets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
The Warriors are on the second night of a back-to-back set, and Green is experiencing some discomfort in his foot, but he'll push through the pain and get out there for a matchup against the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. He's safe to activate.
