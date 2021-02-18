Green (ankle) is expected to play Friday against the Magic, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Green was a late scratch Wednesday due to right ankle soreness, but coach Steve Kerr said he made the decision a few minutes before the game so that he wouldn't re-aggravate his injury and miss more time. Assuming he's available Friday, Green should reclaim a spot in the starting five against Orlando and continue to play a prominent role in the team's thin frontcourt.