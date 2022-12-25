Coach Steve Kerr expects Green (foot) will play Sunday against the Grizzlies, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Green went through the Warriors' walkthrough earlier Sunday, and that was enough for Kerr to anticipate that the power forward will play tonight against the Grizzlies. He was listed as questionable with right foot soreness. Green is averaging 6.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game in December.