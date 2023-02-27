Green (knee) is probable for Tuesday's matchup against Portland.
Green participated in practice Monday after his MRI came back clean and will likely return to game action Tuesday following back-to-back absences. His expected presence should push Jonathan Kuminga to a reserve role.
